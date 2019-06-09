Hyperfocus being aimed at Great St Wilfrid Handicap

Tim Easterby - targeting Ripon feature

Hyperfocus is likely to return to Ripon in August for the William Hill Great St Wilfrid.

Now with Tim Easterby having been bought out of Hugo Palmer's yard for just 19,000 guineas, he was having his third start for new connections when winning the six-furlong Directors Cup under David Allan.

The five-year-old narrowly prevailed from Ice Age in a race that produced a blanket finish, and while Easterby would like to run him in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot, he fears he will miss the cut.

"It was good to see, he's a really nice horse," said Easterby.

"I think he wants soft ground to be at his best really and I'm not sure it was as soft as described, which was amazing given the amount of rain they'd had earlier in the week.

"I'm not sure he'll get in the Wokingham, but if he does he'll run.

"There are plenty of other races for him, and he'll likely go back to Ripon for the Great St Wilfrid - he obviously liked the track, which plenty don't."