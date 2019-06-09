Lord Glitters expected to bounce back at Royal Ascot

Lord Glitters (pink/blue) wins the Balmoral Handicap Stakes at Ascot

David O'Meara expects stable star Lord Glitters to bounce back from a disappointing run in the Lockinge Stakes when he takes his chance in the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot.

The grey is set to clash with several of those who ran at Newbury, including impressive winner Mustashry.

Having been so consistent at home and abroad for the past two seasons, it came as a shock to see Lord Glitters beat just one home.

"Lord Glitters is on target for the Queen Anne," said O'Meara.

"I very much expect him to bounce back from Newbury.

"He just ran with too much daylight in the Lockinge, he likes to sit at the back with a load of cover, that's the best way to ride him."