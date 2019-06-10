Thundering Blue heading back to France

Thundering Blue ridden by Jim Crowley

Thundering Blue is to step back up to Group One company for the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud at the end of this month.

David Menuisier's stable star finished third in the Juddmonte International last season, won the Stockholm Cup and was second in the Canadian International.

No stranger to an airport, he has had two runs at home so far this season, and his trainer expects him to be cherry-ripe for his next target after finishing third to Elarqam at Goodwood.

"I was delighted because I knew Goodwood wasn't his track, I knew he would would come on for the run again, so I thought he ran a really good race despite a big penalty," said Menuisier.

"He's nearly spot on after it, so I think he'll do himself justice from now on.

"I don't think he'll go for the Eclipse, more likely it will be the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud on June 30."

Menuisier hopes he has identified a golden opportunity.

He added: "I don't think he needs a mile and a half, he's just as effective over 10 furlongs, but my thinking is 'can he realistically win the Eclipse'? Probably not - some might say we won't win the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud, either, but I'd like to give it a go and see what happens.

"It's very close to Ascot, so some of the big guns will go there - which, while it won't be an easy race, should give us a decent chance to cause some damage.

"The Prince of Wales's looks very hot this year, so it should be a little bit weaker in France - and also they water the ground well over there."