Danzeno not certain for Wokingham

Danzeno (centre) ridden by Andrew Mullen

Mick Appleby has warned leading Wokingham contender Danzeno could swerve a third outing in the big sprint handicap at Royal Ascot on Saturday week.

The evergreen eight-year-old, who is favourite with some firms for the valuable six-furlong prize, made an impressive return to action over the minimum trip at Nottingham earlier this month, after almost a year off.

Although Appleby is keen for the Group Three-winning gelding to take his chance, he may be rerouted to the Listed Cathedral Stakes at Salisbury on Sunday, in which he finished second in 2016.

Appleby said: "Danzeno is in at Salisbury on Sunday in the Cathedral Stakes and he could possibly go there over Ascot. We will see what the owners decide.

"I think he would have a great chance in the Wokingham at the weights, as he is off 102 with the penalty he picked up (at Nottingham), which is what he finished fifth off in it before.

"He has not got very good feet and after his run at Chelmsford last July we decided to give him a really long break to let them recover.

"I think you can go five or six with him, but I think these days he is better at six. He just wants a bit of juice in the ground wherever he goes."