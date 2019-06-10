Coventry Stakes target for Ventura Rebel

Ventura Rebel ridden by jockey Paul Hanagan winning the Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Royal Ascot Two-Year-Old Trial Conditions Stakes during Royal Ascot Trials Day

Ventura Rebel will sport different silks when attempting to maintain his unbeaten record at Royal Ascot next week after being sold by Middleham Park Racing in a private deal.

The Richard Fahey-trained two-year-old, who is as short as 13-2 for the Norfolk Stakes and 10-1 for the Coventry Stakes, will run in the colours of Abdullah Menahi, who is part of the Rabbah Bloodstock group, after being purchased for an undisclosed figure.

After making a winning debut at Thirsk, the son of Pastoral Pursuits lowered the colours of Lady Pauline, who is a half-sister to multiple Group One winner Lady Aurelia, at the Berkshire track last month.

Middleham Park spokesman Tim Palin said: "Ventura Rebel will not be running in our silks at Royal Ascot as he was sold about three or four weeks ago in a private deal.

"The horse will remain with Richard Fahey and he will go to Royal Ascot having beaten Lady Pauline there last time.

"He was bought for £28,000 at the Tattersalls Ireland Ascot September Sale, which hasn't been going long, so hopefully this a feather in the cap for them."

Although Ventura Rebel is shorter in the betting for the Norfolk Stakes, his new connections are favouring stepping him to six furlongs for the first time in the Coventry.

Bruce Raymond, racing manager for Abdullah Menahi, said: "Speaking to Richard, I think the Coventry is the plan and we are going to send him in that direction.

"That is the race that looks better for him."