Cheveley Park squad for Royal Ascot outlined

Angel's Hideaway - could run in the Jersey Stakes

Coventry Stakes contender Threat is set to lead Cheveley Park Stud's team into battle at Royal Ascot next week.

The leading owners have enjoyed plenty of success at the summer showpiece meeting, with the King's Stand hero Pivotal (1996), Queen Anne scorer Medicean (2001) and Coronation Stakes winner Nannina (2006) among those to carry the famous red, white and blue silks to Royal Ascot glory.

This year's challenge is set to be small but select, with Threat set to be the first Cheveley Park representative in Tuesday's Coventry Stakes.

The Footstepsinthesand colt made a big impression on his racecourse debut at Newmarket last month and is towards the head of the market for what is widely regarded as the most prestigious juvenile contest of the week.

Considering Ascot plans, Cheveley Park's managing director Chris Richardson said: "Threat looks like running in the Coventry on Tuesday, and we'll probably have Angel's Hideaway in the Jersey Stakes.

"We haven't finalised plans for Veracious yet, but we're considering the Duke of Cambridge for her.

"Those would be the three at this stage."

One Cheveley Park-owned star set to sidestep the Royal meeting is Regal Reality.

Despite being fractious in the preliminaries, Sir Michael Stoute's charge was an impressive winner of the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown on his most recent outing.

He holds an entry in next week's Prince of Wales's Stakes, but connections consider the Coral-Eclipse back at Sandown on July 6 as a more suitable Group One target.

"I think he's probably going to go back to Sandown for the Eclipse," said Richardson.

"I know he might have a bit of a problem with the chute again there, but he's obviously got course form and I know Sir Michael is very happy with him at the moment.

"I don't think Ascot would suit him - going under the tunnel out on to the track and things like that. I think it would all be a bit too much for him.

"We don't know if he's a Group One horse or not, but we'll aim at the Eclipse and hopefully find out."