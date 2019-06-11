Ballydoyle trio set for Chantilly

Trainer Aidan O'Brien

Aidan O'Brien has three of the remaining 20 fillies in Sunday's Prix de Diane, with Alain de Royer-Dupre's Siyarafina leading the way.

While O'Brien has taken out Investec Oaks second and third Pink Dogwood and Fleeting, he can still choose from Just Wonderful, South Sea Pearl and Coral Beach.

His son Joseph may send over last year's Fillies' Mile winner Iridessa, who has struggled to replicate her juvenile form in three outings this season.

Siyarafina did not run at two but has quickly made up for lost time, winning all three of her outings this spring, including the Group One Prix Saint Alary.

Jean-Claude Rouget is set to be well represented with Ebony, Cartiem, Etoile and Commes still engaged.

Ebony's owners Denford Stud had hoped to have Frankie Dettori in the saddle, but he now looks likely to ride John Gosden's Entitle.

Richard Evans, Denford's racing manager, said: "I've heard this morning that Frankie can't ride, unfortunately, as he's tied to one of John Gosden's (Entitle).

"We were looking forward to it, but Jean-Claude will have to find another.

"She's a nice filly, she won her only race really nicely last year. I don't think she was fully fit first time out and then ran a nice race to be second to Channel, who she'll meet again on Sunday.

"She's got a lovely page, from the family of Ervedya, so if she can grab some black type she'll be a lovely broodmare for the future, which is why we bought her."

Roger Varian's Musidora winner Nausha also remains in the picture.