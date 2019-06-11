Coronet aimed at Pretty Polly

Coronet on the way to winning the Ribblesdale Stakes

Coronet is likely to skip the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot next week in favour of the Juddmonte Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh later this month.

The five-year-old mare has repeatedly come close to breaking her Group One duck, but to date the closest she has managed is when beaten a nose by Waldgeist in last year's Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud.

John Gosden's grey, winner of the Ribblesdale at the Royal meeting two years ago, is owned by Denford Stud - who still look set to be represented at Ascot by Private Secretary in the King Edward VII and possibly Partridge in the Queen Mary.

"Coronet, I've got a feeling, won't go to Ascot," said Denford's Richard Evans.

"It's not 100 per cent yet, but I think she's more likely to miss Ascot and go over to Ireland for the Pretty Polly (on June 28)."

The Ascot timing appears ideal, however, for Private Secretary - briefly a Derby hope, who instead completed his hat-trick in a Listed race at Goodwood last month.

"Private Secretary goes in the King Edward," said Evans.

"He won at Goodwood very nicely, coming from the back again. It was a well-timed run by Frankie (Dettori), and you'd have to think he has a good chance - although it looks a very tough race, with all the Derby horses in there.

"The other runner we might have is Partridge in the Queen Mary.

"You've got to be in it to win it. She could come third; she might finish down the field - but she's a classy filly.

"She didn't quite get her nose in front last time at Haydock - but the colt who beat her (Dubai Station) is heading to Ascot, I believe, and won't be without a chance."