Kempton abandon meeting due to burst water pipe

James Fanshawe poses at Kempton Park

A burst water pipe in the local area has led to the abandonment of the all-weather fixture at Kempton this evening.

The Sunbury circuit was due to stage a seven-race card, but with the course struggling for running water and Thames Water officials unable to say when the problem will be rectified, clerk of the course Barney Clifford has had no option but to call off proceedings.

He said: "We were notified at around 9am that there was a major water burst in the Hampton Court area.

"We have very slow or no running water and with Thames Water unable to provide a timeline of when it will be rectified, we've unfortunately had to abandon racing due to both equine and human welfare.

"We have very little running water and we will run out before too long as things stand. We did manage to store some water for the horses that arrived overnight.

"There is plenty of water coming out of the skies, but unfortunately nothing coming out of the taps!"