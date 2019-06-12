Battaash tops King's Stand 17

Battaash is too quick for Mabs Cross at Haydock

Blue Point, Battaash and Mabs Cross - the first three home 12 months ago - are among 17 confirmations for Tuesday's King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Charlie Appleby's Blue Point arrives on the back of three impressive wins at the Dubai Carnival as he aims to retain the title.

Battaash disappointed on his final two starts last term, but impressed on his reappearance in the Temple Stakes at Haydock where nothing could live with him.

Last year's Prix de l'Abbaye winner Mabs Cross finished third that day, although Michael Dods' mare was carrying a Group One penalty for her success in France.

As well as Battaash, Charlie Hills has a decent second string in Equilateral.

Aidan O'Brien has left seven in with Sergei Prokofiev looking to hold strongest claims.

Overseas raiders have a good record in the race and Enzo's Lad from New Zealand and Houtzen from Australia are in contention this time.

Frankie Dettori has been booked to ride Imprimis, the American challenger trained by Joe Orseno.

Two three-year-olds who won at the meeting last year, Archie Watson's Soldier's Call and John Quinn's Signora Cabello, are also in the mix.