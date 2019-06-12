Pinatubo among Coventry entries

Pinatubo

Charlie Appleby's unbeaten juvenile Pinatubo is among 37 entries for the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot on Tuesday.

Winner of the Woodcote Stakes at Epsom on Derby day, the Shamardal colt will be fancied to make it three out of three on the opening afternoon of the meeting. Appleby could also run Well Of Wisdom.

Mark Johnston has enter Visinari, who was so impressive at Newmarket on Saturday in the race won by Calyx 12 months ago before he won the Coventry.

Richard Fahey's Ventura Rebel, who lowered the colours of Wesley Ward's Lady Pauline at Ascot last month, is another who is two from two, along with Richard Hannon's Temple Of Heaven.

The Ger Lyons-trained Siskin has the option having created a big impression in two runs to date, while Aidan O'Brien has nine possibles, with leading fancy Arizona among them.

The Paddy Twomey-trained Sunday Sovereign is another strong Irish contender, with Lord Of The Lodge, Maxi Boy and Threat others on the list.

There are 40 in the Ascot Stakes, with Gordon Elliott's Mengli Khan, who ran in the Arkle Trophy at the Cheltenham Festival, a fascinating contender. Willie Mullins has entered Nessun Dorma.

Elarqam, Addeybb, Latrobe, Matterhorn and Zaaki all feature in a high-class entry of 31 in the Wolferton Stakes.