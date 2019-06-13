Magical and Sea Of Class on target for Ascot clash

Sea Of Class - star turn at Royal Ascot on Wednesday

Star fillies Magical and Sea Of Class are among 11 confirmations for the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot on Wednesday.

Having rounded off her 2018 campaign by pushing Enable all the way in the Breeders' Cup Turf, the Aidan O'Brien-trained Magical is three from three this season - completing her hat-trick in last month's Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh.

O'Brien also has Hunting Horn and Magic Wand in contention for a Group One contest he has claimed on three previous occasions - with Duke of Marmalade (2008), So You Think (2012) and Highland Reel (2017) respectively.

The home team features the William Haggas-trained Sea Of Class, Sir Michael Stoute's Crystal Ocean and last year's Derby hero Masar - trained by Charlie Appleby.

Sea Of Class won the Irish Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks last summer before only narrowly failing to reel in Enable in a thrilling renewal of the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

She is set to make her eagerly-anticipated reappearance next week, having been off the track since that fast-finishing effort in Paris.

Crystal Ocean will be partnered by Frankie Dettori for the first time.

The five-year-old is already a Royal Ascot winner - having landed last season's Hardwicke Stakes - and returns at the top of his game following successive wins at Sandown and Newbury this spring.

Masar is a fascinating contender on what will be his first start since winning the premier Classic at Epsom last June.

Andre Fabre is set to send the hugely-impressive Prix Ganay winner Waldgeist across the Channel, while Deirdre will carry the hopes of Japan.

Desert Encounter (David Simcock), Salouen (Sylvester Kirk) and Zabeel Prince (Roger Varian) complete the acceptors.