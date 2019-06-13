New jockey may be needed for Sea Of Class at Royal Ascot

William Haggas - may need new jockey for Sea Of Class

William Haggas' phone has been hot with jockeys ringing up to offer their services for Sea Of Class should regular rider James Doyle be claimed to partner Masar in Wednesday's Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot.

In what looks like being the race of the week, Haggas is being forced to look at other options given Doyle is retained by Masar's owners Godolphin.

With William Buick currently on the sidelines, Doyle is likely to be riding in the royal blue colours more than he would otherwise have expected.

However, Haggas is still hoping Masar could yet be rerouted to the Hardwicke Stakes, which has still not been ruled out by his trainer Charlie Appleby.

Haggas said: "James Doyle will ride Masar if he runs in the race. According to him no decision has been made yet. We are still hopeful he will be available.

"I've got my ideas (if Doyle is not available) and we have had quite a few jockeys phoning. I will talk to Mrs Tsui (owner) and cross that bridge when it comes to it."

Sea Of Class emerged as one of the best around last year, narrowly missing out in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe behind Enable. This will be her comeback run.

"I was going to go for the Middleton, but she had a setback. The plan was to run in this race and we are going to try to do that," said Haggas.

"She is fine. It is the first run of the year and it is not a life-changing run. I've done as much as I want to do with her and she is now ready to roll back in again. It is against the boys, but she has got to run somewhere."

Haggas' Maqsad, who appeared not to stay when well fancied for the Oaks, looks unlikely to run next week.

He said: "I don't think we are going to be running in the Coronation Stakes as she had a hard race in the Oaks, so we will regroup with her."

John Gosden's Mehdaayih, winner of the Cheshire Oaks who then suffered a rough trip at Epsom, has also been ruled out of the Ribblesdale.

Gosden said: "We are going to wait with her as she got bashed about in the Oaks."