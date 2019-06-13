Westley Ward has six of the 42 entries for Queen Mary

Wesley Ward - strong hand in Queen Mary

Wesley Ward is responsible for six of the 42 entries in Wednesday's Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Anna's Fast, Chili Petin, Foolish Humor, Karak, Kimari and Nayibeth, who have all won their only race to date, are in the mix for the American maestro, who last won the race with Lady Aurelia in 2016.

Saeed bin Suroor's Final Song, Charlie Appleby's Divine Spirit and Willie McCreery's Ickworth could all represent Godolphin, with their leading hope Chasing Dreams ruled out earlier on Thursday.

There are 22 in the Queen's Vase at the confirmations stage, including five from Aidan O'Brien, among them Norway and Western Australia.

John Gosden's First In Line and Questionare, Archie Watson's Nate The Great and Charlie Fellowes' Mankayan, who won on debut this week, are also in the mix.

Mark Johnston has a good record in the race and he has entered Sir Ron Priestley, Summer Moon, Nayef Road and Themaxwecan.

The Duke of Cambridge Stakes has 22 contenders, with last year's Sandringham winner Agrotera and O'Brien's I Can Fly towards the head of the betting.

Rawdaa, Pretty Baby and Veracious are other popular picks at this stage.

There are still 81 in contention for the Royal Hunt Cup.

James Tate's New Graduate has been all the rage following an impressive Ripon win which has worked out well, while last year's winner Settle For Bay hinted at a return to form last time out.

In the Windsor Castle there are 54 possibles, including Joseph O'Brien's Air Force Jet, Jeremy Noseda's Bomb Proof, Appleby's Expressionist and Karl Burke's Rayong.