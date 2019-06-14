Chepstow and Worcester called off

Action from Chepstow

Chepstow and Worcester have become the latest victims of this week's heavy rainfall, with their respective Friday and Saturday cards abandoned.

Worcester's evening National Hunt meeting was the first to be cancelled after an early-morning inspection on Friday, with Chepstow's afternoon Flat card swiftly following.

Worcester reported 72mm of rainfall in the past five days, while at Chepstow the figure was 32 in the past 24 hours - with a further 16 forecast before what had been the scheduled start of racing.