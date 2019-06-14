Ralph Beckett pair Aloe Vera and Sam Cooke out for year

Trainer Ralph Beckett

Ralph Beckett's impressive Chester winner Sam Cooke and unbeaten filly Aloe Vera are both out for the year.

Sam Cooke was on target for next week's King George V handicap at Royal Ascot after his stroll to victory at Chester's May meeting - but has split a cannon bone.

Aloe Vera was a three-length winner of the Height Of Fashion Stakes at Goodwood but struck into herself and will miss the rest of the campaign. She had been in the mix for the Irish Oaks.

As a result, Beckett's Royal Ascot team has been depleted.

He said: "I've got Dolphin Vista to run in the Wolferton. Mitchum Swagger would run in the Hunt Cup if it stayed wet. Future Investment might run in the King George V, especially if it keeps raining.

"Sam Cooke unfortunately broke a leg at Chester. He split a cannon bone and will be out for the year.

"Aloe Vera struck into herself in the race at Goodwood, and she is out for the year as well."