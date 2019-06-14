Fleeting supplemented for Ribblesdale Stakes at Ascot

Aidan O'Brien

Investec Oaks third Fleeting has been supplemented for Thursday's Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Aidan O'Brien's charge was beaten just a length and a half in the Epsom Classic and she could be joined by fellow Oaks runners Frankellina (sixth for William Haggas) and Peach Tree (10th) in this 12-furlong Group Two affair.

Peach Tree is another O'Brien inmate and the master of Ballydoyle dominates the entries with Chablis, Heaven On Earth and Invitation making up a possible five-strong challenge.

Joseph O'Brien has given Altair the option, with Jack Davison's Fresnel completing the Irish-trained challenge.

John Gosden spearheads the home defence with Fanny Logan, Shambolic, Sparkle Roll and Star Catcher still in the reckoning.

Sir Michael Stoute's Newbury Listed winner Queen Power, Love So Deep and I'll Have Another round out 15 entries.

The Norfolk Stakes has attracted a bumper 33 entries headed by Sunday Sovereign, although Paddy Twomey's charge holds a clutch of engagements at the Royal meeting.

Monarch Of Egypt had headed the ante-post market, but as expected he does not feature among O'Brien's three entries, with King Neptune, Mount Fuji and Southern Hills entered instead.

Maven, Karak and Anna's Fast could represent American trainer Wesley Ward, while Bomb Proof is a possible for Jeremy Noseda, who is due to retire next week.

The Group Three Hampton Court Stakes has 25 contenders at this stage, including Derby disappointment Bangkok for Andrew Balding and four for O'Brien - Cape Of Good Hope, Circus Maximus, Dunkirk Harbour and Old Glory.

A total of 60 three-year-olds have stood their ground for the Britannia Stakes, including ante-post favourite Velorum for Charlie Appleby, while 47 horses remain in contention for the King George V Stakes.