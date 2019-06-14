Frankellina set for Ribblesdale

William Haggas, trainer

William Haggas is keen to have a crack at the Ribblesdale Stakes with Oaks sixth Frankellina.

The daughter of Frankel was beaten just under five lengths by Anapurna in the Epsom Classic, with Haggas' charge having just her third run after winning a maiden and dead-heating for second in the Musidora Stakes at York.

Haggas would like to have another try at 12 furlongs with his filly, although he is uncertain if owner Anthony Oppenheimer will want to run both Frankellina and the John Gosden-trained Star Catcher in the Group Two contest.

He said: "She has come out of the Oaks a little bit better than I thought. She will certainly be left in the Ribblesdale. Mr Oppenheimer has one in the race with John Gosden, so I don't know if he wants two in the race.

"I've put her in the Prix de Malleret in France, but I'd like to have a go at the Ribblesdale."

Haggas expressed some doubt, meanwhile, about Awesometank's participation in Wednesday's Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Ascot.

The four-year-old finished second in an Epsom Group Three on her most recent outing following a Goodwood Listed win.

He added: "There is a question mark over whether Awesometank runs in the Duke of Cambridge. I would be keen to take her to America, so she might go to Saratoga for the Diana Stakes."

Recent Curragh scorer Beshaayir bypasses a trip to Berkshire, in favour of a trip to Newmarket next month.

Haggas said: "Beshaayir won't go to Ascot - she will wait for the Falmouth Stakes."