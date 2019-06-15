Joe Fanning misses Royal Ascot

Joe Fanning riding Watersmeet (R, yellow silks)

Joe Fanning will miss Royal Ascot but is expected to be back in action the following week.

Fanning would likely have come in for plenty of rides for Mark Johnston at the big meeting, but a shoulder injury he aggravated in a fall at Ripon on June 5 has not quite cleared up in time.

He hopes to be back riding out next week, with a meeting at Beverley on June 25 pencilled in for his return.

His agent Niall Hannity said: "Unfortunately Joe won't be back in time for Ascot.

"He saw his specialist in York on Wednesday and he is pleased with the shoulder, but said it just needs another easy week.

"Joe will be back riding out next week and is thinking of being back for Beverley the following Tuesday."