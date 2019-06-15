Ten Sovereigns up for the Cup

Ten Sovereigns wins the Middle Park

Ten Sovereigns and Jash are two of the standout names in the confirmations for the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot on Friday.

The pair met in the Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket in September, with the Aidan O'Brien-trained Ten Sovereigns getting the better of Simon Crisford's Jash by half a length.

Ten Sovereigns made his seasonal reappearance in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, where he was sent off the 9-4 favourite but had to settle for fifth place behind stablemate Magna Grecia.

Jash, meanwhile, enjoyed a successful return over seven furlongs at Newmarket last month.

As well as Ten Sovereigns, O'Brien has also left in All The King's Men, The Irish Rover, Western Frontier, Fairyland and So Perfect.

Adding further representation of the Middle Park form is the Richard Spencer-trained Rumble Inthejungle, who was third in the Newmarket Group One.

Another fascinating contender is Kevin Ryan's Hello Youmzain, who floored then Commonwealth favourite Calyx at Haydock in the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock.

Martyn Meade's Dewhurst runner-up Advertise reverts to sprinting after a below-par effort in the Guineas - with Charlie Hills represented by the progressive Khaadem, the winner of his last three stars.

Far Above (James Tate), Forever In Dreams (Aidan Fogarty), Konchek (Clive Cox) and Royal Intervention (Ed Walker) complete the possibles.