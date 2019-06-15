Hermosa heads Coronation twelve

Hermosa, ridden by jockey Wayne Lordan, wins the QIPCO 1000 Guineas

Dual Classic heroine Hermosa is the star attraction among 12 confirmations for the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot on Friday.

Aidan O'Brien's filly added to her gains in the Qipco 1000 Guineas at Newmarket with a particularly emphatic success in the Tattersalls-sponsored Irish equivalent at the Curragh.

O'Brien can also call on Happen, Just Wonderful and So Perfect.

Happen was a hard-fought winner of the Group Three Athasi Stakes at the Curragh last time, having previously finished second at Leopardstown to ill-fated 1000 Guineas runner-up Lady Kaya.

Last year's Rockfel Stakes winner Just Wonderful has been well beaten by Hermosa in both Classics, while So Perfect may be going up in trip after her victory in the Group Three Lacken Stakes at Naas, although she is also in the Commonwealth Cup.

Closest to Hermosa at the Curragh was the Michael Bell-trained Pretty Pollyanna, who is set to reoppose.

Adding an exciting new angle to the fillies' division is Sir Michael Stoute's unbeaten Jubiloso, who created a big impression when following up her maiden all-weather win with a second impressive success in a novice event at Newbury last month.

There is potential for a significant challenge from France.

Godolphin's French 1000 Guineas winner Castle Lady is in the reckoning for Henri-Alex Pantall, along with Watch Me - who finished in sixth behind her at ParisLongchamp.

Among other contenders are the Queen's York Listed winner Magnetic Charm and John Gosden's Twist 'N' Shake - who was runner-up to her on the Knavesmire.