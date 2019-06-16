Le Brivido in Queen Anne field for Aidan O'Brien

Aidan O'Brien pictured at Doncaster

Le Brivido and Mustashry feature in a final field of 16 runners for the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot on Tuesday.

Already a winner at the Royal meeting having landed the 2017 Jersey Stakes when trained by Andre Fabre, Le Brivido has run twice since joining Aidan O'Brien - finishing third in the Gladness Stakes at Naas and fifth in the Lockinge at Newbury.

With O'Brien not declaring I Can Fly and Magical, Le Brivido is the Ballydoyle maestro's sole contender as he seeks a fourth victory in the race following the previous triumphs of Ad Valorem (2006), Haradasun (2008) and Declaration of War (2013).

The Irish challenge in the traditional Royal Ascot curtain-raiser is completed by Dermot Weld's Hazapour - the mount of Frankie Dettori - and Romanised from Ken Condon's yard.

The home team includes Sir Michael Stoute's Lockinge hero Mustashry, Godolphin's 2017 St James's Palace Stakes hero Barney Roy - who has this season returned from a spell at stud - Karl Burke's popular filly Laurens and last year's shock winner in Eve Johnson Houghton's Accidental Agent.

There is one French-trained runner in Jean-Claude Rouget's Olmedo.