Paul Mulrennan rides 1,000th winner at Doncaster

Paul Mulrennan is overcome with emotion after winning the Nunthorpe on Mecca's Angel

Paul Mulrennan became the latest jockey to join the 1,000-winner club after steering Camacho Chief to victory at Doncaster.

The rider enjoyed a flying start to the week after registering a winner at Leicester on Monday and a double at Carlisle on Tuesday evening - and he rode his 999th winner at Hamilton the following day.

He came close to reaching the landmark when narrowly beaten in a race at York on Saturday, but went one better on Town Moor as the Michael Dods-trained Camacho Chief justified 9-4 favouritism with an assured display in the Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping Doncaster Handicap.

Mulrennan began his riding career in the year 2000 and enjoyed his first Group One success when steering Mecca's Angel to a memorable triumph in the 2015 Nunthorpe at York. She went on to successfully defend her crown on the Knavesmire the following year.

More recently Mulrennan has enjoyed a fine association with another Dods-trained sprinter in Mabs Cross, who will line up as a major contender for the King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot on Tuesday.

Mulrennan told Sky Sports Racing: "Patrick Haslam gave me my first winner. Unfortunately he's not with us now. He's probably looking down thinking 'how has he ridden 1000 winners'!

"Obviously for the last few years I've been closely attached to Michael Dods' yard. We've done really well with Mecca's Angel, winning two Nunthorpes, and we've got Mabs Cross to look forward to this week at Royal Ascot.

"There are so many people to thank - my family, my wife, my agent Richard Hale and all the owners, trainers, staff and horses that have helped me do it.

"I'm feeling young and fit so we'll just keep going."