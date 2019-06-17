Tough task for O'Brien's I Can Fly

Aidan O'Brien (r) with Hydrangea after equalling the record for Group 1 winners in a season

I Can Fly will try to concede 3lb to all her 16 rivals in Wednesday's Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Aidan O'Brien's four-year-old won the Boomerang Stakes on Irish Champions Weekend last season at this same Group Two level - which makes her task harder this time.

Sir Michael Stoute has a strong hand with Cheveley Park's Veracious and Rawdaa, who pushed Lah Ti Dar close over 10 furlongs at York.

William Haggas will be hoping his Pretty Baby can continue her progression - with Anna Nerium, Agrotera and Threading others engaged.

Wesley Ward's Anna's Fast and Kimari are among 28 in the Queen Mary. Both have won their only starts to date.

The David Evans-trained Good Vibes will aim to complete the same double as Signora Cabello 12 months ago, having won the Marygate at York last time out.

Charlie Hills runs Flippa The Strippa; Richard Hannon has both Kemble and Partridge - while having won the race last year, John Quinn holds another good chance in Hilary Needler winner Liberty Beach.

Norway, eighth in the Derby, steps up in trip for the Queen's Vase for O'Brien - who also runs Western Australia, Harpo Marx and Barbados.

Joseph O'Brien has declared Eminent Authority among a field of 13 - in which Mark Johnston, who has a good record in the race, runs Nayef Road and Themaxwecan.

In a maximum field of 33 for the Royal Hunt Cup, Frankie Dettori and New Graduate have been drawn in stall one.

Last year's winner Settle For Bay is back again for David Marnane, with Cardsharp top weight.

There are 24 juveniles in the Windsor Castle - with Archie Watson's Illusionist, Karl Burke's Rayong and Michael O'Callaghan's Red Epaulette lining up.