Royal Ascot day two tips: Rawdaa good thing home in Duke Of Cambridge

Day Two tips: Lewis Jones strongly fancies Rawdaa

After a 16/1 winner and a couple of near misses yesterday, Lewis Jones is back to guide you on a path to profit...

Best bet of the week time ladies and gentleman: it's time to bring the big bazooka out.

RAWDAA (5/1 with Sky Bet) just wins the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes at 4:20.

Sir Michael Stoute's filly is a Group One winner in waiting and I'm fully expecting her to take her next step up the ladder, potentially towards a crack at the Eclipse where she holds an entry. Her effort last time out to run St Leger runner-up Lah Ti Dar close at York identified her as an improved animal this season - one that Stoute flourishes with.

Sun Maiden, who finished a well-beaten third, won a Listed race next time out while we all know the capabilities of Lah Ti Dar, despite her not handling the track at Epsom on her next start. She's a Group One filly and Rawdaa ran her to a neck.

That's a huge effort, one of a horse that should be 6/4 for this but she's nearly three times the price. Stoute always targets this race with a top-class sort, recording three wins and three seconds from 14 runners. Over the straight mile, which suits hold-up performers, Rawdaa is perfect in every way for this test. Come on you good thing.

Andrew Balding isn't associated with two-year-old winners at Royal Ascot but his crop this season are working at a very healthy strike-rate (37 per cent). SYMBOLIZE (12/1 with Sky Bet) scored very impressively at Salisbury and although the form in behind him that is a tad questionable, he won with so much in hand that big improvement is expected on his second start.

The son of Starspangledbanner should be fine on the ground too as his sire has produced two winners on soft or heavy ground from four runners, although that is an obvious small sample size. He has strong claims in the Windsor Castle Stakes at 5:35.

Charlie Appleby has a quite ridiculous strike-rate of 78 per cent with his two-year-old fillies this season, winning seven of nine races. He's firing two arrows at the Queen Mary Stakes at 2:30 with preference for THEORY OF TIME (14/1 with Sky Bet), who seemingly has been picked to ride by James Doyle.

The daughter of Dubawi travelled all over her rivals on debut at Windsor - a race which has been franked by the third and fourth next time out and the well-beaten eighth, who won subsequently at Goodwood despite being 20/1.

The drop to five furlongs may have been declared a negative by the market but with so much pace on courtesy of the Wesley Ward runners, Appleby's filly, who is bred to stay further being by Dubawi, should get the race run to her liking. She's an exciting each-way play.

Aidan O'Brien has only ever backed up two horses from the Derby to the Queens Vase at 3:05 and both won (Mahler 2007, Kew Gardens 2018). This, plus a likeable make-up for staying races, bodes well for NORWAY's (3/1 with Sky Bet) chances in what in usually a decent guide for finding a St Leger horse. O'Brien's three-year-old colts are just on a different level having dominated the Derby and winning the St James's Palace Stakes on Tuesday.

The Prince Of Wales's Stakes at 3:40 looks a contest to savour but I'm struggling to find a standout bet. Magical is the most likely winner but I'm not comfortable putting her up at 7/4 as it's hard to rule out the chances of Crystal Ocean. Dutching the two could be the play, although I'm staying clear.

Nothing has really jumped out at me in the Royal Hunt Cup at 5:00 but there seems plenty of pace drawn high which could leave hot favourite New Graduate - drawn 1 - in a spot of bother. I'll have a stab at two with high draws. CLON COULIS (20/1 with Sky Bet) is an Ascot winner and has Jamie Spencer on her back - expect her to be flying late if handling the ground. And, WHAT'S THE STORY (18/1 with Sky Bet) was fourth in this last year and returns a far more consistent animal who is in the form of his life. Sky Bet are paying SEVEN places, too.

Staking plan:

Watch and follow Royal Ascot with Sky Sports

Every race is live on Sky Sports Racing - all the action starts on Tuesday 18 June.

Day Two tips: Lewis Jones strongly fancies Rawdaa Day Two tips: Lewis Jones strongly fancies Rawdaa

Sky Sports subscribers will also be able watch via the Sky Sports app or the Sky Go app.

Non-subscribers can watch all the action through NOW TV. A Sky Sportsday pass is available for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps.

Also, you can follow all the action across our digital platforms with a daily live blog.