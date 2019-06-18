Telecaster to return to action at Deauville

Telecaster beats Too Darn Hot in the Dante at York

Hughie Morrison is eyeing French redemption for Telecaster following his disappointing run in the Investec Derby.

After following up an impressive display at Windsor with victory in the Dante Stakes at York, connections made the decision to supplement the New Approach colt for Epsom at a cost of £85,000 - having previously taken him out of the premier Classic.

However, turning out little over a fortnight after defeating Too Darn Hot in the Knavesmire, Telecaster flopped badly - trailing home last of 13 runners.

Having had time to reflect on the disappointing display, Morrison is now fully concentrated on the future and views the Prix Guillaume d'Ornano - a Group Two at Deauville on August 15 - as a suitable place to get his star colt's season back on track.

Morrison said: "Telecaster is in great form. I think the sensible thing is to go to France and we have left him in the Eclipse (at Sandown, July 6), just in case we get a rush of blood to the head, but he is a difficult horse to judge.

"I took a blood test after the Derby and you could not wish for a better blood test. I definitely believe he can still win a Group One race and that was like a Group One - the Dante. He beat Japan, who all but won the Derby (beaten half a length into third), and Too Darn Hot.

"I didn't do a lot with my horse between Windsor and the Dante as I wanted to get to the Derby. He has had four races this year and it is a lot of racing when you think of how some of the top horses only have four of five races all season."