Lord Glitters sparkles in Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot

Lord Glitters won the Queen Anne

Lord Glitters caused a minor upset in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Despite having finished a close-up second in last year's renewal, David O'Meara's grey was a 14-1 shot for the traditional curtain-raiser to the week in the hands of Danny Tudhope.

There were several horses in with a chance entering the final furlong, but it was Lord Glitters who finished best to claim a neck victory over Beat The Bank, with One Master three-quarters of a length away in third.

There was drama at the start as last year's shock winner Accidental Agent refused to race when the stalls opened.

Tudhope told Sky Sports Racing: "He's a very talented horse - things just need to fall right for him.

"Three years in a row now I've had a Royal Ascot winner and hopefully there's more to come.

"This is where you want to be - riding all the big winners.

"I've been with David for a lot of years, we've had some big winners and he's stuck by me through thick and thin."

O'Meara told ITV Racing: "He always runs well here - he loves the track.

"In the Lockinge he ended up with no cover and over-raced. I thought today Danny gave him the perfect ride and there was never a moment I thought he was in trouble.

"He had a bit of a programme last year and we'll follow a similar route this year."