Blue Point wins King's Stand Stakes for second time

Blue Point masters Battaash for the second year running at Royal Ascot

Blue Point saw off old foe Battaash to successfully defend his crown in the King's Stand Stakes.

Charlie Appleby's Blue Point mowed down the free-going Battaash to emerge victorious last season, but 12 months on the boot was on the other foot - with Battaash restrained by Jim Crowley in the hope of coming with a late run.

Fresh from winning three times in Dubai earlier in the year, 5-2 chance Blue Point was the first of the big two to commit for home under James Doyle and while 2-1 favourite Battaash came at him late, Appleby's charge was a length and a quarter to the good at the line.

It was almost the same one-two-three as last year, but Mabs Cross was this time narrowly denied third by Soldier's Call.

Doyle - standing in for the sidelined William Buick - said: "It gives me immense satisfaction that I didn't mess it up! I've ridden him twice before and it didn't really work out.

"I've done plenty of homework and a few weeks ago Charlie said, 'let's just pop you on him, as he is tricky'. That's why Charlie is the great trainer that he is - he thinks about all these little things."

A clearly emotional Appleby said: "He's one of the old warriors in the yard now and everyone at home has done a fantastic job with this horse.

"I knew when he came under the pump he's always going to find for you. Battaash travelled supremely well and at one point I thought we were really going to have to dig deep, but once they got into a duel I knew our fella wasn't going to lie down.

"He's been very close to us all and he'll always pull on your heartstrings when you're watching him."