Addeybb revels in the mud

Addeybb winning the Wolferton

Addeybb relished the muddy conditions to run away with the Wolferton Stakes and complete a double for Danny Tudhope.

The jockey was on the crest of a wave after taking the opening Queen Anne Stakes, while successful trainer William Haggas was finally in the winner's enclosure having gone close with One Master and Skardu.

And it was a belated victory for Addeybb, whose last triumph came in the Group Two bet365 Mile at Sandown in April 2018.

Addeybb (5-1) was produced on the outside to hit the front and pull away from the opposition in the final furlong, scoring by two and a half lengths from Magic Wand, with Elarqam third and last year's Irish Derby hero Latrobe fourth.

"He's a good horse on this ground and it all came right for him today," said Haggas.

"I'm delighted to win for the owner and for the horse. We lost him a bit last year with the dry ground, but it was as though it was written in the stars today.

"This horse has really come in the last three weeks. He looked great and won really well. I'm thrilled to bits."