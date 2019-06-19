Mehdaayih heading to France for her next start

Robert Havlin riding Mehdaayih to win the Arkle Finance Cheshire Oaks at Chester

Mehdaayih is set to make her next appearance in France after sidestepping Royal Ascot.

The daughter of Frankel looked a top-class prospect when winning last month's Cheshire Oaks and was favourite to claim Classic glory in the Investec Oaks at Epsom after being supplemented at a cost of £30,000.

She was a little disappointing in finishing seventh - seemingly failing to handle Epsom's undulations - and John Gosden was initially keen to head to the Royal meeting for Thursday's Ribblesdale Stakes before having a late change of heart.

"I would have liked to run Mehdaayih in the Ribblesdale. She just got banged about in the Oaks," said the Clarehaven handler.

"She is just coming back to herself now, but Ascot would be too soon to run her back just 20 days after.

"She is likely to head to France now for a fillies only Group Two at Saint-Cloud called the Prix de Malleret (on June 30)."