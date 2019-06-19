Hermosa faces nine rivals in Coronation Stakes

Hermosa wins the Irish 1000 Guineas

Dual 1000 Guineas winner Hermosa will face nine rivals as she bids to add to her laurels in Friday's Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Aidan O'Brien's charge was a surprise winner at Newmarket at the beginning of May, but her four-length win in Irish Guineas at the Curragh at the end of the month certainly confirmed the form.

Pretty Pollyanna was back in second that day and she reopposes for Michael Bell while O'Brien also fields Happen and Just Wonderful.

Castle Lady is a fascinating French challenger for Henri-Alex Pantall having won the French Guineas on the latest of her three outings, with Mark Johnston's German Guineas winner Main Edition ensuring there is plenty of Classic form on show.

Sir Michael Stoute's Jubiloso takes a steep step up in company after winning a maiden and a novice event so far while Frankie Dettori will be aboard Twist 'N' Shake for John Gosden after she was edged out in a York Listed event last time out.

A second French raider in Watch Me for Francis-Henri Graffard and Roger Varian's Mot Juste complete the field.