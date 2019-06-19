Ten Sovereigns bids for Commonwealth Cup glory

Ten Sovereigns - favourite for the Commonwealth Cup

Ten Sovereigns tops nine contenders for Commonwealth Cup glory at Royal Ascot on Friday.

Aidan O'Brien's runner won each of his three juvenile starts, culminating in the six-furlong Middle Park Stakes, but could finish only fifth behind stablemate Magna Grecia in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket on his return.

Ten Sovereigns drops back to six furlongs here and he is joined by fellow Guineas also-ran Advertise, who finished 15th in the Classic and will be equipped with blinkers by trainer Martyn Meade this time.

Jash finished second in the Middle Park and represents Simon Crisford after winning a Listed heat at Newmarket on his return. His owner Sheikh Hamdan al Maktoum also has a second string to his bow in the Charlie Hills-trained Khaadem.

Hello Youmzain was a surprise winner of the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock on his most recent outing and he goes for Group One glory for Kevin Ryan.

Forever In Dreams makes her first start in the colours of the Phoenix Ladies Syndicate after changing hands for £430,000 at Monday's London Sale - with Konchek, Rumble Inthejungle and Royal Intervention completing the list of contenders.