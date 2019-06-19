Black Corton could run in Queen Alexandra Stakes

Black Corton - could run at Royal Ascot

The Grade One-winning chaser is currently second on the list of ballots for Saturday's extended two-mile-five-furlong contest, which brings the curtain down at the Royal meeting.

Eleven-time champion jumps trainer Nicholls is hoping to use the race as a prep run for next month's Galway Plate, which he won back in 2008 with Oslot.

Nicholls said: "Black Corton is going for the Galway Plate, and it would be nice to give him a run before it. This is just over a month before it, and fits in nicely.

"I didn't really want to run him over jumps at this time of year, and Megan (Nicholls) came up with the idea over the weekend. He is second on the ballot list, but hopefully he will get in."

Black Corton was last seen on the racecourse winning Sandown's Grade Two Oaksey Chase on the final day of the National Hunt season at the end of April

Nicholls added: "I've been keeping him ticking over really since Sandown, because we knew we were going to Galway.

"He has been doing plenty, but this would help keep his fitness up and do him the world of good."