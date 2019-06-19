Dashing Willougby wins Queen's Vase for Andrew Balding

Dashing Willoughby and Oisin Murphy land the Queen's Vase

Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy teamed up to win the Queen's Vase with Dashing Willoughby.

Available at 14-1 in the morning, he was sent off a well-backed 6-1 chance and saw the trip out well in increasingly worsening conditions.

The first three were handy throughout, with Barbados second and Nayef Road third, having made the running.

Murphy, in the news for the wrong reasons on Sunday for failing a breath test before racing began at Salisbury, punched the air with delight on crossing the line.

Balding said: "It wasn't my money, and I've got to give credit to the guys at home as he was lame on Saturday morning.

"The farrier and Kevin Hunt, the head lad in his barn, worked through the night getting it right. Happily they were on to it very quickly and it came right in 24 hours."