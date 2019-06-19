Danny Tudhope strikes on Move Swiftly
Last Updated: 19/06/19 5:53pm
Move Swiftly provided Danny Tudhope with a third winner of the week when landing the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes.
Having her first run of the season, the Haggas-trained filly was sent off a 9-1 chance for the Group Two and denied Dettori a treble - and Stoute a double - in beating Rawdaa in a driving finish.
Tudhope, who enjoyed a double on the opening afternoon, is not even riding at the meeting on Thursday.
He said: "William told me to take my time. She travelled nicely, but I was a bit further back than I wanted to be. She'll probably improve for that.
"It's nice to get on good horses, it makes the job a lot easier. I'm going to Chelmsford tonight and then to Ripon tomorrow. I'm back here on Friday and Saturday."