Frankie Dettori completes Royal Ascot double on Sangarius

Sangarius and Frankie Dettori win the Hampton Court

When he is hot there is just no stopping Frankie Dettori and he quickly doubled up in the Hampton Court Stakes on Sangarius.

Teaming up once more with Sir Michael Stoute after Wednesday's success with Crystal Ocean, the Kingman colt overcame trouble in running.

The 13-2 chance briefly looked in trouble as he was trapped between Great Scot and Arthur Kitt, but once he was in the clear the race was over.

Fox Chairman, sent off the 7-2 favourite, made late gains to close into second, but the result was never in doubt.

Dettori said: "He had to fight his way out, but I just hope I haven't used up all my luck before Stradivarius (in the Gold Cup)."

Stoute added "There wasn't much of a hole for him and he couldn't get balanced. He was impressive, he's a smart horse in the making and we've always thought a lot of him.

"He had a hiccup in the spring and he wasn't fully tuned for the Heron (Stakes, Sandown), that race brought him on a lot."