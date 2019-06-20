Biometric saves bookmakers by winning Britannia

Biometric and Harry Bentley deny Frankie Dettori more Royal Ascot glory

Frankie Dettori's winning run at Royal Ascot came to a halt when Turgenev went down all guns blazing at the hooves of Biometrick in the Britannia Handicap.

With two furlongs to run he was two lengths clear on John Gosden's charge and the crowd was collectively holding its breath as history beckoned. However, Ralph Beckett's Biometric came with a sustained run from the rear under Harry Bentley to spoil the party.

The winner was having just his fourth run and was winning for the third time - providing the bookmakers with huge respite given Turgenev was available at 20-1 in some places this morning and returned 7-2.

Dettori said: "20 years ago I would have won that! He was 16-1 this morning, went off favourite and he gave me a great spin. I've had a good day so I'm not going to cry."

Asked if he knew Dettori was in front, Bentley said: "I did actually. I've probably upset a few people there. I'm probably not the most popular winner of the day."