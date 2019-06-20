Aidan O'Brien fires one-two-three in Royal Ascot handicap

Seamie Heffernan rides South Pacific to win the King George V Stakes

Aidan O'Brien mopped up the concluding King George V Stakes by saddling the first three in the mile-and-a-half handicap for three-year-olds.

South Pacific (22-1), ridden by Seamie Heffernan, led home his brigade after producing a neat turn of foot in the final furlong.

Constantinople was just a neck behind his stablemate in second, with Eminence completing the trio a further length and three-quarters away. Persian Moon was fourth.

O'Brien, saddling his fourth winner of the week, expects more improvement from all three horses.

He said: "The winner is a lovely horse, a progressing horse. He's happy at a mile and a half and will get better. He might stay further.

"I was delighted with the second horse, he's only a baby. For him to do that under top-weight, and the third horse the same. He's a big horse.

"They would all progress, I'd imagine. They ran off nice marks. The second horse won a Group race last time.

"We might stay at a handicap next with them and progress after that. We'll see."