Royal Ascot day four tips: Time for a Royal winner with Magnetic Charm

We slipped into the red yesterday (P+L = -5) after being edged out of some valuable place money (50/1 shot came fourth, 8/1 shot came seventh in the Britannia) but in truth I'm still reeling from my two bad beats on Wednesday. How did Clon Coulis not get up? Will I ever be able to move on?

We nearly had it all at Royal Ascot on Thursday - a day that will go down in the history books thanks to Frankie Dettori. This week is getting better by the day and what would take it to the next level on Friday would be for The Queen to own a winner. Well, your Majesty, one of yours is carrying my cash.

MAGNETIC CHARM (8/1 with Sky Bet) may be carrying top weight in the Sandringham Handicap at 5:00 but that should not be used to dampen her chances. On her York win, where this half-sister to the great Usherette clocked a big speed figure, she is the one to beat for sure.

Past results suggest the class angle is the way to go in this mile contest for fillies. Horses rated 104+ that have gone off fancied by the market with a single-figure price have finished as follows: 1-3-2-17-2-1-1-4-1-3. That is a very strong trend and signifies horses with impressive recent form at the top of weights are not being constrained by the assessor. I think the selection is nearly impossible to knock out of the frame, so, with six places on offer, a lumpy each-way bet is advised. A Royal winner would go down an absolute treat.

Another great race to savour from a punting view is the King Edward VII Stakes at 3:05 - or the Ascot Derby to some. It is ripe for a lumpy each-way bet too as favourite Japan simply has to be taken on. Aidan O'Brien's colt finished a close up third in the Derby but O'Brien has a shocking record when trying to back up horses from Epsom in this race. All five have been beaten in this. Plus, his overall record in this contest is a worry having saddled just one winner from 15 runners, with horses beaten at 8/11, 5/2, 6/5 and 10/11.

I am not mad about Japan's draw in stall two either. It is difficult to win over this trip from an inside berth especially when you are a hold-up performer. All nine horses drawn one and two in this race who have been held up have been beaten with only one hitting the frame. Ryan Moore could find trouble on the inside.

I like horses in this that race prominently from a wide draw and PONDUS (5/1 with Sky Bet) fits the bill. Despite not racing out of novice company, James Fanshawe's progressive horse looks a Group performer set for big things. He bolted up at Sandown from the front last time out and the two horses left trailing in his wake that day have since won. Furthermore, his sire Sea The Moon is operating at a 33 per-cent strike-rate with his progeny racing over further than 10 furlongs - he looks to have produced a galloping machine here. Get on.

It might prove to be a wise tactic to try and take on O'Brien in the Commonwealth Cup at 3:40 too. The master of Ballydoyle has just a modest strike-rate of three winners from 35 runners in Group races for horses out of two-year-old company over five and six furlongs at Royal Ascot.

His operation is all about the staying type which makes me worry about Ten Sovereigns, who has a habit of drifting right under pressure, at a short price. I will be taking a chance on KHAADEM (7/1 with Sky Bet), who put it all together to land the Carnarvon Stakes at Newbury and is very highly rated by the staff at Charlie Hills' yard.

I am more than happy to swerve Wesley Ward's two runners in the Albany Stakes at 2:30. The master two-year-old trainer, who trains with an emphasis on pure speed, is 0-16 with his runners over six furlongs. with only one of those hitting the frame.

That opens the door for the well-backed DAAHYEH (9/2 with Sky Bet) to register trainer Roger Varian's second winner in this contest after Cursory Glance won in 2014. The daughter of Bated Breath looked a class act on debut at Newmarket, galloping all over Raffle Prize who gave the form a huge boost on Wednesday when winning the Queen Mary.

The Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes at 5:35 traditionally favours a prominent racer (10 winners from 89 runners) and there doe not seem much early pace on this year, so something could get loose. FUJAIRA PRINCE (6/1 with Sky Bet) does possess early toe, making it very likely he will be in the van early from stall 11. His effort at York last month suggests he is very much up to this level as he relished 12 furlongs, going down fighting against the well-regarded First Eleven.

I will be going double handed in this race and although JOHNNY DRAMA (10/1 with Sky Bet) lacks experience, his front-running style could get the field in trouble here if he translates his impressive two runs in a maiden and handicap for trainer Ger Lyons. He clocked a sensational speed figure last time out at Roscommon, winning by seven lengths and one of the horses thrashed that day has since gone in at 16/1.

Good luck!

