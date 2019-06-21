Horse Racing News

David Egan rides first Royal Ascot winner on Daahyeh

Last Updated: 21/06/19 3:28pm

Daahyeh gives David Egan has first Royal Ascot winner in the Albany

Daahyeh rewarded favourite-backers and gave David Egan a first Royal Ascot winner with victory in the Albany Stakes.

Roger Varian's filly ran out an impressive scorer on her racecourse debut at Newmarket last month - and that form received a significant boost on Thursday after the runner-up, Raffle Prize, landed the Queen Mary Stakes.

Daahyeh was the 4-1 market leader for her Group Three assignment and after travelling well in midfield, she moved towards the front racing inside the final two furlongs.

Ken Condon's Irish challenger Celtic Beauty briefly looked set to make a real race of it, but the further Daahyeh went the better she looked and she was well on top at the finish - passing the post a length and a half to the good.

Unconsidered 100-1 shot Aroha fared best of those that raced on the far side of the track in third.

