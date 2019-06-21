Hayley Turner makes history as Thanks Be wins at Ascot

Thanks Be and Hayley Turner make Royal Ascot history

Hayley Turner became only the second female jockey - and first since Gay Kelleway 32 years ago - to ride a Royal Ascot winner.

Turner got Charlie Fellowes' 33-1 shot Thanks Be home in front by a neck from the Queen's Magnetic Charm in the Sandringham Stakes.

Reflecting on her success, Turner, who had a brief spell in retirement before returning to the saddle, said: "The girls' changing rooms are full now - and it was only a matter of time.

"Gay Kelleway was obviously the first, and great respect to her. It is certainly overdue and the girls have been doing so well, since I first started riding, to the standard they are now.

"Nicola Currie was close and Hollie Doyle and Josephine Gordon have had good rides here. Everyone is like, 'why are no girls winning', but numbers are rising and it will happen in time.

"It was just a thrill to have a winner for Charlie, who is an up-and-coming trainer to keep in with. It does mean a lot and the whole girl thing, it is just going to get better and better for them.

"Nothing is going to happen overnight, but if you look at this in 10 years' time I bet a lot more girls have done it. It will become a common thing and the media won't care that much, as it will become normal."

Turner, who was joint champion apprentice in 2005, is the first woman to ride 100 winners in a year and is a three-time winner at Group One level, added: "She was an outsider and you could only be so confident, but I am in slight disbelief.

"I was going to persevere and if it wasn't this year I would have had another go next year.

"It is great for Charlie, as it is his first winner. I have had a few places, I was second in the Albany one year and I finished third in one of the handicaps and I've been knocking on the door. It's great.

"Fair play to Gay Kelleway she has had the bragging rights for a long time and I can take them off her. I was hopeful that someone would have a winner, and I hoped it would be me, which makes it even better.

"Royal Ascot is different class I've had winners all over the world and it is a buzz, but Royal Ascot is so unique and has so much history and it has for years and will continue to do so.

"It is going so well this year. I've got a lot of old support and new support. It's just fun and I enjoy my job so much.

"I feel bad for beating Her Majesty, but I'm sure she will understand!"

Baghdad lands Duke gamble

The well-backed Baghdad held on from the fast-finishing Ben Vrackie to land the Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot on Friday.

Mark Johnston's horse went off the 7/2 favourite after sustained support and he became the fifth winner of the week for Ryan Moore who held off Frankie Dettori in the finish.

Baghdad was winning at Royal Ascot for the second year running after landing the King George V Stakes last year and the first two home were both sired by Frankel.

Fujaira Prince was third, Corgi fourth and Collide, another son of Frankel, finished fifth.