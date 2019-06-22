Saturday's Royal Ascot tips: City Light to brighten up my punting week

As Royal Ascot reaches the final day, Lewis Jones is here to guide you on the path to profit.

We've come to the end of the Royal Ascot road. What fun it's been, although frustration levels are off the chart after Magnetic Charm was outstayed by Hayley Turner in the Sandringham Handicap yesterday. Isn't she just great?

That was the third bulky bet to finish a head or shorter second this week as we sit -3 points in terms of profit and loss. Far from embarrassing but you lot deserve better.

Watching the replays from last year's Diamond Jubilee Stakes has opened up old wounds. CITY LIGHT (13/2 with Sky Bet) was somehow edged out in a photo finish despite visually looking ahead at the line. He's back 12 months on and I'm very much keeping the faith for him to go one better. Ascot's stiff six furlongs is perfect for this strong travelling sort who remains the only horse to ever beat Kachy around a bend - and that track didn't even suit City Light. We're dealing with a top-class animal here, one that has the ability to serve it up to Blue Point, who is trying to back up from the King's Stand.

My eyes are drawn to the Aidan O'Brien runners in the Chesham Stakes - he is working at a 55 per cent win and place strike rate with his Chesham runners in the last 20 years. Plus, O'Brien saddled both winners of the other two-year-old colt races at Royal Ascot this year. He obviously has a vintage crop.

Lope Y Fernandez heads the betting and is hard to oppose considering the ease of his maiden win. I'm looking towards the 'without Lope Y Fernandez' market where Pinatubo is a very beatable market leader. The form of his win at Epsom looks suspect. Therefore, I'm going to have a play on YEAR OF THE TIGER (7/1 with Sky Bet) in the without market. The son of Galileo, who has sired two winners of the Chesham, shaped nicely on debut behind Lil Grey when not given a hard time from the off the pace. There is improvement to come.

I'm very keen to take on Space Blues in the Jersey Stakes. All 45 horses to run in the Surrey Stakes at Epsom and this contest have been beaten, including 11 winners of that Epsom race. Plus, Space Blues looks more a sprinting, turn-of-foot type for me and will be vulnerable against a powerful finisher over this stiff seven. 9/4? No thanks.

Take him on with SO PERFECT (4/1 with Sky Bet) for the Ryan Moore-O'Brien combo. So Perfect posted a very eye-catching speed figure when bolting up over six furlongs at Naas and is out of Scat Daddy, who has produced eight winners from 28 Royal Ascot runners. His progeny love this surface and the selection is my best bet on day five.

The Hardwicke Stakes is a fascinating contest but it's hard to find a strong betting angle. Defoe posted a career best at Epsom last time and that race backs up well here. But can he repeat that level of performance? Lah Ti Dar will appreciate a return to a more conventional track while Mirage Dancer is on the improve. I'm going to take a chance on the returning MASAR (4/1 with Sky Bet) - win only. The form of his Derby win is frighteningly strong and Charlie Appleby is well capable of getting a top-class sort back from injury.

This might just be the day for STONE OF DESTINY (18/1 with Sky Bet) in the Wokingham Stakes. Back at a track where he finished fourth in the Commonwealth Cup, he has the run style and the draw to finish powerfully in this big-field handicap.

Staying races at Royal Ascot are not my cup of tea but many shrewd judges think YOUNEVERCALL (11/2 with Sky Bet) is certain to appreciate the test that the Queen Alexandra Stakes provide.

Good luck!

