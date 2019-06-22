Historic Royal Ascot double for Blue Point in Diamond Jubilee Stakes

Blue Point (centre) ridden by jockey James Doyle, wins the Diamond Jubilee Stakes from Dream Of Dreams (left)

Blue Point clung on grimly to complete a remarkable Royal Ascot double in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes.

Having successfully defended his crown in the King's Stand on Tuesday, Charlie Appleby's five-year-old was turned out just four days later in a bid to follow in the hoofprints of the Australian speedball Choisir - the last horse to win both races in 2003.

With the rapid Kachy adopting his customary pacesetting role, the 6-4 favourite got the perfect lead into the race and his rider James Doyle was still sitting motionless racing inside the final two furlongs.

Once asked to go about his business, Blue Point quickly took a couple of lengths out of the field and at that stage looked set to score decisively.

However, Dream Of Dreams and Danny Tudhope finished with a real flourish and were only a head down at the line.

Kachy boxed on to finish third ahead of Speak In Colours in fourth.

Doyle said: "That was pretty special - he gave me an unbelievable feeling. I said to Charlie after his last bit of work before the King's Stand that I thought he was probably one of the quickest horses I've ever ridden, and he certainly is that.

"It got a little bit hairy late on, Kachy went a hell of a pace and this fella is so genuine all he wanted to do was go and chase him down. I couldn't restrain him any more - I've never met a horse as tough as this. It's unbelievable.

"He's a real star and he has certainly stamped his stallion credentials now. It earmarks him as a real champion."

Appleby said: "Big thanks to all my team, I wouldn't be here without them. And we can't do it without the horse.

"I think we will just let the dust settle (before making any plans). This was always going to be his last year.

"Whether we decide to run him again or not, we will just enjoy this moment."