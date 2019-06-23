Aidan O'Brien ponders next race for Ascot hero Japan

Japan and Ryan Moore storm clear at Royal Ascot

Aidan O'Brien has pointed to two potential options for Japan following his hugely impressive victory in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot on Friday.

The well-regarded Galileo colt was widely expected to take Group Two honours in the 'Ascot Derby' following his fine third to stablemate Anthony Van Dyck in the Investec Derby at Epsom - but did so in particularly eyecatching fashion.

O'Brien said: "We probably have two choices with him. There is either the Grand Prix de Paris (at ParisLongchamp on July 14) or come back (to Ascot) for the King George (July 27).

"I would say they would be the options, but we will see what the lads want to do.

"He was winter favourite for the Derby and he was just about ready to start off in the trial (Dante Stakes at York), then he went to the Derby and on Friday and we couldn't have been happier with him."

O'Brien also had news on Arizona, who struck on the opening day of the Royal meeting in the Coventry Stakes.

He said: "We couldn't have been happier with him. He is still a baby and is still green.

"He really kept it together and kept coming. We have races like the Phoenix Stakes or the Prix Morny for him.

"I'd say he will get further as well."