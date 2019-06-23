Coral-Eclipse option for Beat The Bank says Balding

Beat The Bank on the way to winning the Shadwell Joel Stakes

Andrew Balding will consider a tilt at the Coral-Eclipse with Beat The Bank following his narrow defeat at Royal Ascot.

Having kicked off his campaign with victory in a Group Two at Sandown, the son of Paco Boy disappointed when stepped up to the highest level in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury.

However, the King Power-owned five-year-old proved he can cut it in Group One company when beaten just a neck by Lord Glitters in Tuesday's Queen Anne and looks set to remain at the top table for the time being.

Balding said: "He is a talented horse and a very tough horse. It was a relief to see him do that at Group One level on Tuesday, because it had been lacking until then.

"He has got a penalty in the Summer Mile (at Ascot), and we are keen to try a mile and a quarter at some point, so we will look at the Eclipse (at Sandown, July 6).

"If that comes too soon for him then we will look at the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood (July 31) ."