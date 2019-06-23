Saeed bin Suroor considers next race for Thunder Snow

Thunder Snow

Saeed bin Suroor is considering two options in America for dual Dubai World Cup winner Thunder Snow's next start.

The Newmarket trainer will step the son of Helmet up in trip for either the Whitney Stakes at Saratoga or the Pacific Classic at Del Mar, after finishing third on his first start over a mile in more than a year in a Grade One at Belmont Park.

Bin Suroor said: "Thunder Snow is doing well. We might take him to the Whitney Stakes in Saratoga, but there is the Pacific Classic in Del Mar - so there are options.

"We will then take him to the Jockey Club and then the Breeders' Cup. He ran a good race last time - but the trip was too short, and he needs further.

"There were very good milers there, and he ran a huge race. I'm happy with him, and he is doing well."