Richard Hannon eyes bright future for Billesdon Brook

Billesdon Brook

Richard Hannon intends to work his way through the ranks with last year's 1000 Guineas winner Billesdon Brook before pitching her back into Group One company.

The daughter of Champs-Elysees gained a first victory since her Classic success when making the most of a drop down in grade in a Listed contest at Chelmsford on Thursday.

Although the Marlborough trainer has mentioned the Prix Rothschild at Deauville next month as a possible target, he is keen to take smaller steps first with the four-year-old filly.

Hannon said: "She deserved it, because it has been a long time between her Guineas win and now.

"We moved her from one yard to the other, and that seems to have done the thing. It was a lovely race for her, and she had won her maiden on the all-weather.

"She won it well, I thought, and she travelled great. It will do her confidence the world of good. I think seven (furlongs) suits her - and a mile, she obviously gets.

"I think we will look at a Group Three or Group Two next, and there are races at Goodwood and York for her. There is the Rothschild in Deauville, but I think we will take it steady."

Stablemate Threat could bid to gain compensation for his near-miss in the Coventry Stakes in next month's Group Two Tattersalls July Stakes at Newmarket

Hannon said: "We will look at the July Stakes. There are lots of other races. He is obviously a very good horse.

"He didn't hit the gate great in the Coventry. He is a very good horse and has proved that.

"Hopefully he will win a Group Two in something like the July Stakes, on the way to a Group One."