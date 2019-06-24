Condon thrilled with Romanised in Queen Anne Stakes

Romanised wins the Irish 2000 Guineas

Ken Condon is hoping Romanised can build on two fine efforts in the Lockinge and Queen Anne Stakes on his next start.

The County Kildare handler is looking at the Prix Jacques Le Marois at Deauville for his four-year-old star who followed up a good run at Newbury when finishing a close and slightly unlucky fourth to Lord Glitters at Royal Ascot.

Condon was delighted to see Romanised string two fine efforts together and show something like the form that saw him lift the Irish 2,000 Guineas in 2018.

"He looked a shade unlucky on the day, the gaps didn't come but that's racing," he said.

"You don't get too many chances at Royal Ascot. I wouldn't say he would have won, but he's come there and didn't get the clearest of runs when needed.

"He's run super and maybe the Jacques Le Marois is next. He's put two good runs together now. He needed to do that. The wheels fell off a little bit last season. He's back now and it's great."