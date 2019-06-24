Royal Ascot hero Blue Point retired

Blue Point wins the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot

Blue Point has been retired after his incredible Royal Ascot sprint double last week.

The five-year-old became the first horse since Choisir in 2003 to win the King's Stand Stakes over five furlongs on Tuesday before following up over a furlong further in Saturday's Diamond Jubilee.

Blue Point bows out with four Group One wins to his credit and trainer Charlie Appleby has paid tribute to his star sprinter.

"He pulled up well from the weekend and after discussions with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, we came to the conclusion that he owes us all nothing," said Appleby.

"He's given us some wonderful times, with the highlight being last week's King's Stand-Diamond Jubilee double.

"Even from his two-year-old days, winning the Gimcrack and being placed in multiple Group Ones, to winning the King's Stand last year and then winning three Group Ones this year - he's been top-class.

"He's a horse very close to my heart, being there from the start, and it's not often you get horses who impress you so much in a morning that do the same in the afternoon, but he's never let us down. He's been a true champion.

"I'd like to personally thank His Highness Sheikh Mohammed for allowing us to train him in the first place and place him as we have. He has been very much involved in the decisions and the plan for last week.

"We just felt Ascot has been his most fond place to race, his record speaks for itself and to go out like this is very appropriate - to retire on a high.

"It's very rare for a horse to show such form at two and win Group Ones at five, and that is all credit to the horse.

"I'd just like to personally thank all my team who have been involved with him down the years, he'll be sorely missed.

"I'm sure he'll emulate his father (Shamardal) and be a very successful stallion."

Blue Point retires having won 11 of his 20 races and over £2.5million in prize money.