Houtzen joins Martyn Meade team

Houtzen make his way to the parade ring before galloping on the Rowley Mile at Newmarket Racecourse

Australian sprinter Houtzen has been transferred to the care of Martyn Meade for the rest of this season.

The four-year-old, who switches from the yard of Toby Edmonds, blew her chance at the start of last week's King's Stand Stakes when she stumbled leaving the stalls.

Meade expects her to stay at five furlongs with the King George Stakes at Goodwood, won by Battaash for the last two years, her likely target.

"She's a nice one to get. We've trained for the owners before, so she's going to come here for the rest of this season," said Meade.

"I think we'll stick to five - the good sprint at Goodwood will be the plan.

"I'll just have to assess how she is and see how she adapts to her new surroundings and then make a plan.

"She'll arrive later this morning, so she's not actually here as yet.

"It was unfortunate what happened in the King's Stand. It was a long way to come for that to happen and over five furlongs, you simply can't afford anything like that. It was so frustrating, of all the things.

"We're very pleased to get her and hopefully she can put her best foot forward."